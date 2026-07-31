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FPIs return after four-month exodus, but is the worst really over?

Niti KiranMayur Bhalerao
5 min read31 Jul 2026, 09:02 AM IST
Market experts highlight concerns over liquidity constraints for domestic institutional investors (DIIs), who are at their lowest cash levels in two years.
Market experts highlight concerns over liquidity constraints for domestic institutional investors (DIIs), who are at their lowest cash levels in two years. (Reuters)
Summary

Overseas investors snapped a four-month selling spree in July by pouring 9,613 crore into Indian equities. Experts view the shift as tactical repositioning rather than a structural return, even as strong domestic inflows absorb global volatility.

Gift this article

After months of relentless selling since March, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) finally turned net buyers in July, investing 15,412 crore in Indian equities.

After months of relentless selling since March, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) finally turned net buyers in July, investing 15,412 crore in Indian equities.

The inflow follows net outflows of 49,340 crore in June, 32,963 crore in May, 60,847 crore in April and a massive 1.17 trillion in March, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL).

The inflow follows net outflows of 49,340 crore in June, 32,963 crore in May, 60,847 crore in April and a massive 1.17 trillion in March, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL).

Despite July's turnaround, FPIs have pulled out a net 2.59 trillion from Indian equities so far in 2026, far exceeding the 1.66 trillion withdrawn during calendar year 2025.

Before the selling spree began, FPIs had invested 22,615 crore in Indian equities in February.

Commenting on the shift, Rajesh Singla, CEO and fund manager at Alpha AMC, noted that July marked “the first meaningful positive turn since the US-Iran conflict broke out in February, driven by geopolitical de-escalation, easing crude prices, and improving global risk appetite.”

Also Read | Post-pandemic digital push sparks wave of new company formations in India

Adding another dimension, Karan Aggarwal, co-founder and CIO at Ametra PMS, said FPIs had spent two years building long positions in the Asian artificial intelligence (AI) trade while hedging them by remaining short on India.

This, he said, explains why foreign investors maintained a near-90% net short position on index options for almost 18 months.

“As Korea and Taiwan AI trade is being wound up, India large-cap was expected to see a short covering rally which explains the selling pause in July 2026.” During this month, FPIs pulled out $12.5 billion from South Korea while they sold equities worth $23.4 billion from Taiwan.

 

Still, experts see this as a temporary breather rather than a permanent return. “This is tactical repositioning by global funds sensing a better entry point, not a structural reallocation to India, " Singla added. He added that continued buying depends on whether crude stays contained, the rupee stabilizes, and Q1 FY27 earnings deliver.

Sharp divergence

Interestingly, while FPIs were dumping shares in the secondary market, they remained active buyers in the primary market. Year-to-date, FPIs have pulled over 2 trillion out of secondary markets while net-investing nearly 33,000crore in primary markets.

Also Read | Retail investors broaden bets in Q1, flock to Vedanta, Wipro, Bajaj

“This divergence suggests that foreign investors were not necessarily negative on India; they were becoming more selective about valuations and opportunities,” noted Saurabh Patwa, head of equity & portfolio manager, Quest Investment Managers.

“Secondary-market selling often reflects portfolio-level rebalancing and global liquidity requirements, whereas primary-market investments allow investors to access new businesses, structural themes and larger allocations at negotiated or market-tested valuations. The continued participation in primary issuances therefore indicates that FPIs remained interested in India-specific opportunities even while reducing broader market exposure,” he added.

Geopolitical tensions had initially slowed IPO activity, with mainboard and SME issues raising just 26,338 crore through June following two years of unprecedented momentum. However, market sentiment improved in July amid a pause and de-escalation in US-Iran tensions, helping companies raise 29,235 crore in the month alone, showed data from primedatabase.com. Backed by a healthy pipeline of upcoming issues, FPI participation is expected to remain strong.

Fading dependance

The shift in flows accompanied a 1.6% monthly gain for the frontline index Sensex. However, foreign inflows may not have been the primary driver— in the preceding month, the index rose by 2.3% despite FPI sell-offs.

In fact, FPIs were net sellers in five of the last six months, yet Indian markets still managed to log positive returns in months like April and June. This triggers a broader question: Has the market's dependence on FPI flows weakened, or have domestic flows completely decoupled India from foreign capital trends?

The latest ownership data offers key clues. Aggregate FPI holding across 4,500 companies dropped to 14.4% in the June quarter—a 14-year low. Foreign ownership declined by 160 basis points (bps) over the past year, while mutual fund stakes rose 100 bps to 11.5%.

 

Even so, market experts caution against oversimplifying the shift.

“India’s dependence on FPI flows has certainly reduced as domestic institutional and household participation has deepened, providing the market with a more stable source of capital. This explains why markets could deliver positive returns in some months despite sustained foreign selling,” said Patwa.

Still he notes that it would be premature to suggest that India has completely decoupled from global capital flows. FPIs still influence liquidity, valuations, currency movements and short-term market direction.

“The important change is that foreign selling no longer automatically determines the market’s trajectory; domestic flows and corporate earnings now provide a much stronger counterbalance,” he explained.

DII buffer

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have absorbed most of the foreign selling this year.

All the while, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been absorbing the bulk of FPI sell-offs. Year-to-date, DIIs have invested a littleover 5 trillion, easily offsetting net FPI outflows of 2.58 trillion. In July alone, domestic institutions pumped in around 35,000 crore. This momentum is anchored by strong retail participation—driven by monthly SIP inflows consistently topping 25,000 crore. On the other hand, direct equity investments from retail investors exceeded 36,000 crore year-to-date.

However, market experts warn that this domestic safety net can face some liquidity constraints.

According to Aggarwal, DIIs are sitting at lowest cash levels in 24 months, indicating they might not be able to support the scale of FPI selling seen over the past 18 months.

Also Read | The Street resets its Nifty 500 bets. Here are the winners

“In reality, FPIs were selling because DIIs were supporting the prices. As lower liquidity available with DIIs creates a headwind, it is very difficult for markets to break the 23600-24800 range on either side.”

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Meet the Author

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsFPIs return after four-month exodus, but is the worst really over?

FPIs return after four-month exodus, but is the worst really over?

Niti KiranMayur Bhalerao
5 min read31 Jul 2026, 09:02 AM IST
Market experts highlight concerns over liquidity constraints for domestic institutional investors (DIIs), who are at their lowest cash levels in two years.
Market experts highlight concerns over liquidity constraints for domestic institutional investors (DIIs), who are at their lowest cash levels in two years. (Reuters)
Summary

Overseas investors snapped a four-month selling spree in July by pouring 9,613 crore into Indian equities. Experts view the shift as tactical repositioning rather than a structural return, even as strong domestic inflows absorb global volatility.

Gift this article

After months of relentless selling since March, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) finally turned net buyers in July, investing 15,412 crore in Indian equities.

After months of relentless selling since March, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) finally turned net buyers in July, investing 15,412 crore in Indian equities.

The inflow follows net outflows of 49,340 crore in June, 32,963 crore in May, 60,847 crore in April and a massive 1.17 trillion in March, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL).

The inflow follows net outflows of 49,340 crore in June, 32,963 crore in May, 60,847 crore in April and a massive 1.17 trillion in March, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL).

Despite July's turnaround, FPIs have pulled out a net 2.59 trillion from Indian equities so far in 2026, far exceeding the 1.66 trillion withdrawn during calendar year 2025.

Before the selling spree began, FPIs had invested 22,615 crore in Indian equities in February.

Commenting on the shift, Rajesh Singla, CEO and fund manager at Alpha AMC, noted that July marked “the first meaningful positive turn since the US-Iran conflict broke out in February, driven by geopolitical de-escalation, easing crude prices, and improving global risk appetite.”

Also Read | Post-pandemic digital push sparks wave of new company formations in India

Adding another dimension, Karan Aggarwal, co-founder and CIO at Ametra PMS, said FPIs had spent two years building long positions in the Asian artificial intelligence (AI) trade while hedging them by remaining short on India.

This, he said, explains why foreign investors maintained a near-90% net short position on index options for almost 18 months.

“As Korea and Taiwan AI trade is being wound up, India large-cap was expected to see a short covering rally which explains the selling pause in July 2026.” During this month, FPIs pulled out $12.5 billion from South Korea while they sold equities worth $23.4 billion from Taiwan.

 

Still, experts see this as a temporary breather rather than a permanent return. “This is tactical repositioning by global funds sensing a better entry point, not a structural reallocation to India, " Singla added. He added that continued buying depends on whether crude stays contained, the rupee stabilizes, and Q1 FY27 earnings deliver.

Sharp divergence

Interestingly, while FPIs were dumping shares in the secondary market, they remained active buyers in the primary market. Year-to-date, FPIs have pulled over 2 trillion out of secondary markets while net-investing nearly 33,000crore in primary markets.

Also Read | Retail investors broaden bets in Q1, flock to Vedanta, Wipro, Bajaj

“This divergence suggests that foreign investors were not necessarily negative on India; they were becoming more selective about valuations and opportunities,” noted Saurabh Patwa, head of equity & portfolio manager, Quest Investment Managers.

“Secondary-market selling often reflects portfolio-level rebalancing and global liquidity requirements, whereas primary-market investments allow investors to access new businesses, structural themes and larger allocations at negotiated or market-tested valuations. The continued participation in primary issuances therefore indicates that FPIs remained interested in India-specific opportunities even while reducing broader market exposure,” he added.

Geopolitical tensions had initially slowed IPO activity, with mainboard and SME issues raising just 26,338 crore through June following two years of unprecedented momentum. However, market sentiment improved in July amid a pause and de-escalation in US-Iran tensions, helping companies raise 29,235 crore in the month alone, showed data from primedatabase.com. Backed by a healthy pipeline of upcoming issues, FPI participation is expected to remain strong.

Fading dependance

The shift in flows accompanied a 1.6% monthly gain for the frontline index Sensex. However, foreign inflows may not have been the primary driver— in the preceding month, the index rose by 2.3% despite FPI sell-offs.

In fact, FPIs were net sellers in five of the last six months, yet Indian markets still managed to log positive returns in months like April and June. This triggers a broader question: Has the market's dependence on FPI flows weakened, or have domestic flows completely decoupled India from foreign capital trends?

The latest ownership data offers key clues. Aggregate FPI holding across 4,500 companies dropped to 14.4% in the June quarter—a 14-year low. Foreign ownership declined by 160 basis points (bps) over the past year, while mutual fund stakes rose 100 bps to 11.5%.

 

Even so, market experts caution against oversimplifying the shift.

“India’s dependence on FPI flows has certainly reduced as domestic institutional and household participation has deepened, providing the market with a more stable source of capital. This explains why markets could deliver positive returns in some months despite sustained foreign selling,” said Patwa.

Still he notes that it would be premature to suggest that India has completely decoupled from global capital flows. FPIs still influence liquidity, valuations, currency movements and short-term market direction.

“The important change is that foreign selling no longer automatically determines the market’s trajectory; domestic flows and corporate earnings now provide a much stronger counterbalance,” he explained.

DII buffer

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have absorbed most of the foreign selling this year.

All the while, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been absorbing the bulk of FPI sell-offs. Year-to-date, DIIs have invested a littleover 5 trillion, easily offsetting net FPI outflows of 2.58 trillion. In July alone, domestic institutions pumped in around 35,000 crore. This momentum is anchored by strong retail participation—driven by monthly SIP inflows consistently topping 25,000 crore. On the other hand, direct equity investments from retail investors exceeded 36,000 crore year-to-date.

However, market experts warn that this domestic safety net can face some liquidity constraints.

According to Aggarwal, DIIs are sitting at lowest cash levels in 24 months, indicating they might not be able to support the scale of FPI selling seen over the past 18 months.

Also Read | The Street resets its Nifty 500 bets. Here are the winners

“In reality, FPIs were selling because DIIs were supporting the prices. As lower liquidity available with DIIs creates a headwind, it is very difficult for markets to break the 23600-24800 range on either side.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsFPIs return after four-month exodus, but is the worst really over?
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