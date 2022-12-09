FPI fund flow into markets may slow down in near term

US services and jobs data for November came in above estimates, fuelling concerns that the US Fed may raise rates steeper than estimated at its meeting next week and trigger a worldwide recession. FPI selling is also attributed to Indian markets’ premium valuations and profit-booking at the end of the year. Analysts say that easing China restrictions and cheaper valuations could divert flows from India to countries such as China and South Korea.

