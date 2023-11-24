FPI holding in Indian stocks hit a decadal low of 16.6% in November despite strong domestic fundamentals
The aggregate holdings of FPIs stand at ₹54.5 lakh crore, implying 16.6% holdings of overall Indian equities as of November 2023 which is the lowest since 2012.
The holdings of foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) in Indian stocks have reached their lowest levels in a decade amid extensive selling of domestic equities by overseas investors since September 2023.
