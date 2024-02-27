FPI holdings of Indian stocks dip to a decadal low of 16.3% in January
The lowest holding of FPIs in recent times is driven by incremental selling in 2024 so far, which is around $3.5 billion, and significant outperformance of small caps, where FPIs have lower allocation along with their overall portfolio orientation.
The aggregate holdings of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the Indian stock market decreased to a decadal low. The FPIs now hold around ₹62 lakh crore worth Indian stocks as of January 2024-end, against the aggregate market capitalisation of ₹380 lakh crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started