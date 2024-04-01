FPI inflows in debt market at nine-year high of ₹1.21 lakh crore in FY24; likely to help soften bond yields
FPIs’ net investment in the country’s debt markets stood at ₹121,059 crore for FY24. This was the highest FPI inflow in the debt market since FY 2014-15, when they infused ₹130,302 crore.
The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have infused more than ₹1.21 lakh crore in India’s debt market during the financial year 2023-2024, the highest yearly inflow in more than nine financial years.
