Nine-month high FPI inflows lift India’s global weight
Summary
- FPIs net invested ₹57,359 crore in September, the most since ₹66,135 crore in December last year, shows NSDL data.
Domestic equities received an added boost from foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows, which rose to the highest level in nine months, pushing India’s weight on the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets (MSCI EM) Index above 20% in September. Foreign sentiment is expected to stay bullish based on the derivatives rollover data, said analysts.