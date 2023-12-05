FPI inflows push MSCI India Premium to near-record high

Analysts expect this premium to test its previous peak, following Tuesday’s surge in the Nifty and Sensex to new highs, driven by provisional foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows of ₹5,223.51 crore. Nifty reached a fresh high of 20,864.05, and the Sensex hit a new peak at 69,381.31. Also, the Bank Nifty index hit a record 47,230.55, driven by ICICI Bank and the State Bank of India, both gaining over 2% each.

