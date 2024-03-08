FPIs' February inflows swell to ₹22,419 crore in debt markets; What's attracting them to Indian bonds?
The benchmark indexes Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, which were little changed in January amid foreign outflows, gained more than one per cent last month on FPI buying and robust domestic inflows.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought ₹22,419 crore in Indian debt markets last month, extending the positive momentum picked up in 2023. The benchmark indexes Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, which were little changed in January amid foreign outflows, gained more than one per cent last month on FPI buying and robust domestic inflows.
