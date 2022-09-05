FPI invest ₹51,200 crore in Aug, highest since Dec ’203 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 12:11 AM IST
While inflation continues to be at elevated levels, of late, it has risen less than expectation, thus improving sentiments
Foreign investors have pumped in a little more than ₹51,200 crore into the equity markets in August, making it the highest inflow in 20 months, amid improving risk sentiment and stabilisation in oil prices.