FPI investment in Indian equities lower than June, infuse ₹45,365 crore in July so far; will the rally sustain?2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 04:29 PM IST
According to NSDL data, FPIs infused ₹45,361 crore in Indian markets so far in July, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to exchange data.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought ₹45,365 crore in Indian equities so far this month, which has been marginally lower than the total investment made in June 2023. According to NSDL data, FPIs infused ₹46,581 crore in Indian markets so far in July, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to exchange data. Even though the FPI investment has been lower than June, they are on the path of recording the fifth monthly buying in the Indian market in a row.
