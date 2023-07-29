Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought ₹45,365 crore in Indian equities so far this month, which has been marginally lower than the total investment made in June 2023. According to NSDL data, FPIs infused ₹46,581 crore in Indian markets so far in July, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to exchange data. Even though the FPI investment has been lower than June, they are on the path of recording the fifth monthly buying in the Indian market in a row.

However, the foreign funds inflow was driven by a strong rally in Indian markets with Sensex and Nifty 50 hitting new lifetime highs this week. Analysts say that India is the largest recipient of FPI flows YTD among emerging markets. ‘’In July, through 21st FPIs have invested ₹43,804 crore in India. This figure includes investment through stock exchanges, primary market and bulk deals,'' said analysts.

Also, foreign institutional investors (FII) inflows between April to July were close to ₹80,500 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold ₹4,500 crore in this period. The DII selling comes on the back of mutual fund SIP inflows of Rs.43,211 crore in the April-June quarter, at an average inflow of ₹14,400 crore a month. FIIs have pulled off a 700 point rally in the Nifty since the 3rd of this month at the start of the earnings season for the first quarter, according to analysts.

However, FIIs turned net sellers in the last two sessions (July 27 and July 28) and have offloaded a total of ₹5,003.35 crore in Indian equities, snapping its consistent buying streak that helped sustained a record rally in domestic benchmark Nifty this month. Nifty has rallied around five per cent in July and 15 per cent in the current fiscal so far mainly on foreign capital inflow and the momentum led by first quarter results of fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24).

Will FPIs extend their buying streak in August?

In the last two sessions, FIIs offloaded a total of ₹5,003.35 crore in Indian stocks, while DIIs bought a total of ₹4,162.52 crore in equities. Due to July F&O expiry and weak guidance from the IT sector, markets have faced a sudden selling pressure, snapping its winning streak recorded earlier last week.

Even though equity benchmarks faltered in the week's last two sessions, the mid and smallcap indices bucked the trend. The BSE Midcap index closed 0.55 per cent higher at 30,159.82 after hitting its record high of 30,178.22 on Friday. The Smallcap index rose 0.49 per cent to end at 34,548.46 after hitting its fresh record high of 34,577.99.

On Friday, markets ended the week extending losses into the second consecutive session amid weak global cues. Sensex closed at 66,160.20, down 107 points, or 0.16 per cent, while Nifty50 closed at 19,646.05, down 14 points, or 0.07 per cent. For the week, Sensex slipped 0.8 per cent while the Nifty declined 0.5 per cent.

Analysts stay optimistic about resilience in markets and say that the recent dip indicates a healthy correction citing the pace of decline and intermediate buying across sectors. However, high valuations remain a concern, acting as a negative trigger for FPIs' interest in Indian stocks.

‘’The concern, however, is the rising valuations. At high valuations some negative triggers can lead to sharp correction. This happened when the Sensex tanked by 887 points on negative news from Infosys and HUL,'' Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services had said last week.

