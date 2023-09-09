FPI net sellers in September so far, sell ₹4,203 crore in Indian equities; When will buying resume?4 min read 09 Sep 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have emerged as net sellers so far in September, with a muted performance on D-Street on rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar. FPIs have sold ₹4,203 crore worth of Indian equities and infused a total of ₹3,636 crore as of September 8, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data.
