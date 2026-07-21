Foreign investors sell Nifty Bank futures on margin worries

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised shorts on the Nifty Bank after major private banks reported a compression in net interest margins (NIMs)—the difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits—during the June quarter.
These investors net sold Nifty Bank futures worth ₹1,201 crore on Monday, after buying futures worth a net ₹1,441 crore on Friday, the day before lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank reported their June-quarter results.
The selling in Nifty Bank futures was accompanied by an overall provisional sale of ₹1,121 crore in the cash market by the cohorts on Monday.
This caused the Bank Nifty to fall by 1% to 57,945, with HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank falling between 2% and 5.5%.