Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) slashed some of their bearish positions in Nifty and Bank Nifty derivatives, while also turning buyers in the cash market, on hopes of a rebound in Indian equities amid elevated oil prices.
Nifty may rebound toward 23,800 as FPIs prune bearish bets
SummaryBesides turning net buyers in the cash market on Monday, foreign investors also covered short positions in Nifty and Bank Nifty call options, setting the stage for a much-anticipated bounce amid elevated oil prices and a falling rupee.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) slashed some of their bearish positions in Nifty and Bank Nifty derivatives, while also turning buyers in the cash market, on hopes of a rebound in Indian equities amid elevated oil prices.
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Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.
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