FPI outflows driven by skewed selling in banks, domestic cyclicals see robust inflows
Disproportionately high contribution to the selling is driven by financials (of over $5 billion) concentrated towards a few private sector banks. However, even within financials, PSU banks witnessed buying.
The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) have turned net sellers in the Indian equity market in 2024. They have sold Indian equities worth more than ₹25,000 crore, or over $3 billion, in CY24 so far. This outflow was driven by elevated US 10-year bond yields on the back of higher US inflation.
