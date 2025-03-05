Markets
FPI outflows: Are foreign investors losing confidence in Indian markets?
Summary
- Amid foreign portfolio investors' selling spree, a decline in FPI registrations has raised far greater concerns.
MUMBAI : A $15 billion withdrawal by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)—2025's largest outflow among emerging economies—has sent Indian markets into a tizzy.
