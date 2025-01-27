FPI returns since 4 June all but wiped out

In contrast, the Nifty at Monday’s close of 22,829.15 and the Sensex at 75,366.17 are still more than 4% away from their lows of 21,884.5 and 72,079.05 on 4 June. The dollex's underperfomance is because of the rupee depreciating by 3.36% to 86.34 to the US dollar over the same period.