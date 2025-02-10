Markets
FPIs dumped Indian financial stocks in January. But not all is bad for the sector.
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 10 Feb 2025, 02:48 PM IST
SummaryIndia's banking and financial services sector is grappling with a range of issues, including high funding costs, asset quality concerns, and rising credit costs, all while loan growth remains sluggish.
MUMBAI : The banking and financial services sector, which holds a 34.35% weight in the benchmark Nifty 50, is bearing the brunt of broad-based selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
