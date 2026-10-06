India is cheaper. Why are foreign investors still selling?

MUMBAI: India has become cheaper, but foreign investors are still selling.
That apparent contradiction captures the problem facing Indian equities. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold ₹3.16 trillion worth of shares through stock exchanges in the first nine months of 2026, while investing ₹55,524 crore through the primary market, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).
The buying offset nearly 18% of their exchange-based selling, leaving net equity outflows of ₹2.60 trillion through September. The split suggests foreign investors have not abandoned India—but are becoming more selective about where they put money.