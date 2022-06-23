FPI selling may continue for most part of the current year

Once globally expectations settle down for inflation, interest rate and growth, it is then that investors will recognize that India is “an island of relative stability" which should attract FII inflows, said Nishit Master, Portfolio Manager, Axis Securities. In addition, one reason that could influence FPIs moving forward is remains China factor. China has a dual impact, said, experts. Their annual politburo meeting is likely in November, and there’s an expectation that they will start stimulating the economy. It will be good from a demand-side perspective and also from the perspective of overall global investor risk appetite toward emerging markets.