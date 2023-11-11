Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) began November on a subdued note and continued their selling streak, after emerging as net sellers in September and October on a sharp spike in US bond yields amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

FPIs have sold ₹5,806 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹1,525 crore as of November 10, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.

FPIs have reversed the prior three-month trend of sustained buying and emerged net sellers in September and October. Surging US bond yields have been the major reason for FPI outflows since last month, according to analysts.

