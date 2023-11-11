comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 10 2023 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.1 0.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 650.8 0.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 938.35 0.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.15 0.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.2 0.4%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPI selling moderates to 5,806 crore as investors seek safety of risk-free US bond yields
Back Back

FPI selling moderates to ₹5,806 crore as investors seek safety of risk-free US bond yields

 Nikita Prasad

FPIs have sold ₹5,806 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹1,525 crore as of November 10, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.

FPIs sold ₹5,806 crore in Indian equities. Photo: iStockPremium
FPIs sold 5,806 crore in Indian equities. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) began November on a subdued note and continued their selling streak, after emerging as net sellers in September and October on a sharp spike in US bond yields amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

FPIs have sold 5,806 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at 1,525 crore as of November 10, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.

FPIs have reversed the prior three-month trend of sustained buying and emerged net sellers in September and October. Surging US bond yields have been the major reason for FPI outflows since last month, according to analysts.

 

 

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 05:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App