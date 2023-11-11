FPI selling moderates to ₹5,806 crore as investors seek safety of risk-free US bond yields
FPIs have sold ₹5,806 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹1,525 crore as of November 10, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) began November on a subdued note and continued their selling streak, after emerging as net sellers in September and October on a sharp spike in US bond yields amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
