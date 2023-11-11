Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPI selling moderates to 5,806 crore as investors seek safety of risk-free US bond yields

Nikita Prasad

FPIs sold 5,806 crore in Indian equities. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) began November on a subdued note and continued their selling streak, after emerging as net sellers in September and October on a sharp spike in US bond yields amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

FPIs have sold 5,806 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at 1,525 crore as of November 10, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.

FPIs have reversed the prior three-month trend of sustained buying and emerged net sellers in September and October. Surging US bond yields have been the major reason for FPI outflows since last month, according to analysts.

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 05:44 PM IST
