FPI selloff in Indian stocks hits ₹82,000 crore in October, highest-ever in a month. Is only the China factor at play?

October has seen record FPI outflows from Indian equities, totalling 82,479 crore, amid concerns over valuations and geopolitical issues. Despite this, the market's decline has been contained due to substantial domestic institutional investor support.

A Ksheerasagar
Published22 Oct 2024, 12:20 PM IST
FPIs pull out record <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,479 crore from Indian equities in October as interest in China grows.
FPIs pull out record ₹82,479 crore from Indian equities in October as interest in China grows. (Pixabay)

Indian stocks appear to be falling out of favour with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), as reflected in the significant selling activity observed so far in October. This marks a sharp shift in sentiment, with FPIs offloading a substantial volume of equities, reflecting growing concerns over expensive valuations and rising geopolitical tensions.

The robust FPI inflows into Indian equities that followed the US Fed's aggressive 50 bps rate hike have swiftly turned into outflows. FPIs have reportedly been redirecting their funds from Indian equities to Chinese stocks, encouraged by recent measures taken by Beijing to stabilise its struggling property and capital markets. 

Also Read | Zomato shares trade flat before Q2 results today. Is this a stock to buy?

These measures have renewed investor confidence that China may rebound from its economic downturn, potentially boosting corporate profits. As a part of the ongoing measures, the Chinese central bank cut its key lending rates by 25 bps to fresh lows on Monday to support an economic turnaround.

Highest monthly outflow on record

So far in October, FPIs have withdrawn a record 82,479 crore from Indian equities, according to Trendlyne data, marking the highest monthly outflow on record. The previous record for the largest monthly outflow was during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, when FPIs sold 65,816 crore worth of Indian stocks.

FPIs have consistently been net sellers in all trading sessions this month, with the largest outflow recorded on October 3, when they withdrew 15,506 crore. 

However, despite this massive sell-off, the impact on the Indian markets has been relatively contained. The Nifty 50 and Sensex have each declined by just over 4% in October, compared to a 23% drop in March 2020. From their respective peaks, both indices have corrected nearly 6%.

Also Read | FPI Exodus in October: Financial Services, Oil & Gas, Auto sectors hit hardest

This limited market decline can be largely attributed to strong buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs), who have absorbed the FPI selling, thus preventing a major correction. Furthermore, ongoing retail inflows into mutual funds are supplying fund managers with ample liquidity, forcing them to invest in equities despite elevated valuations. 

DIIs have invested over 77,000 crore in October so far, bringing their year-to-date inflows to over 4 lakh crore, setting an annual record.

Apart from the attractive valuations of Chinese stocks, the outflows from FPIs in October can be attributed to several other factors, including the anticipated weak performance of Indian companies in the September quarter, rising geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, and the elevated valuations of Indian stocks, which collectively dampened investor sentiment, leading to severe outflows.

Valuations remain stretched

According to analysts, despite a notable correction in recent weeks, Indian stocks continue to trade at elevated valuations that may not reflect their underlying fundamentals. The financial results released by companies so far for the September quarter have failed to provide much cheer for investors, with many firms reporting lacklustre growth and profitability.

Also Read | These three auto stocks could hit top gear this Diwali

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, "The record high FII sell figure didn’t impact the market severely because of the countervailing action of sustained DII buying. The fact is that even after the correction triggered by the sustained FII selling, Indian market valuations are higher than historical averages, even though large-cap valuations can be justified by their long-term growth prospects.

"Since market sentiments continue to be negative, a sharp and sustained recovery appears difficult, even though a rebound can happen at any time. Financials will be relatively resilient in the present market setting," he added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsFPI selloff in Indian stocks hits ₹82,000 crore in October, highest-ever in a month. Is only the China factor at play?

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

177.80
12:21 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-7.15 (-3.87%)

GAIL India share price

214.60
12:21 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-4.95 (-2.25%)

Tata Steel share price

151.70
12:21 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-3.3 (-2.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

157.75
12:21 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-2.45 (-1.53%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Whirlpool Of India share price

2,384.95
12:07 PM | 22 OCT 2024
37 (1.58%)

Torrent Power share price

1,990.00
12:05 PM | 22 OCT 2024
23.5 (1.2%)

Indigo Paints share price

1,651.30
12:08 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-3.85 (-0.23%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,407.85
12:08 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-224.05 (-3.38%)
More from 52 Week High

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,263.25
12:08 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-402.4 (-8.62%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,657.00
12:08 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-147.2 (-8.16%)

PNC Infratech share price

340.45
12:08 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-26.25 (-7.16%)

Jupiter Wagons share price

475.90
12:08 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-36.25 (-7.08%)
More from Top Losers

Hindustan Zinc share price

517.40
12:08 PM | 22 OCT 2024
15.85 (3.16%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,495.00
12:08 PM | 22 OCT 2024
103.25 (2.35%)

Jyothy Labs share price

527.20
12:08 PM | 22 OCT 2024
11.5 (2.23%)

City Union Bank share price

171.40
12:08 PM | 22 OCT 2024
20.65 (13.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,665.00240.00
    Chennai
    79,671.00240.00
    Delhi
    79,823.00240.00
    Kolkata
    79,675.00240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.