Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to be sellers so far in July, however, the outflow of money in the equity market is at a slower pace compared to the previous month. More than two weeks have passed in the current month, and FPIs outflow has not even breached over ₹10,000 crore - which brings in the hope that finally there might be a revival in foreign funds outflow in the stock market in the near term. FPIs have stayed net sellers since the start of 2022 due to turmoil in macroeconomic activities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}