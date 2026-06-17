In a first, FPIs raise overnight positions in Sensex options

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) created overnight positions or open interest (OI) in BSE's Sensex options during fiscal year 2025-26, marking the first such move since the contracts were relaunched in May 2023.
FPI open interest in value terms stood at ₹20,056 crore out of ₹2.2 trillion total open interest as of March end 2026 from zero in FY25. By the end of April, the value of FPI OI stood at ₹1.2 trillion of the total ₹8.99 trillion.
OI measures the amount of money flowing into a market by the initiation of a long (buy) or short (sell) trade that is carried for more than a day. Unlike volumes, which can be generated by intraday trades, OI signals the depth of a market as investors keep trades open for long.