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In a first, FPIs raise overnight positions in Sensex options

Ram Sahgal
2 min read17 Jun 2026, 03:20 PM IST
The reason for renewed FPI participation in open interest is increased activity in longer-term Sensex options contracts (monthly) than the popular weekly contracts.
The reason for renewed FPI participation in open interest is increased activity in longer-term Sensex options contracts (monthly) than the popular weekly contracts.(Mint)
Summary

Deepening of Sensex derivatives drew cohorts from being just intraday traders until FY25 to holding positions for longer than a day 

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Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) created overnight positions or open interest (OI) in BSE's Sensex options during fiscal year 2025-26, marking the first such move since the contracts were relaunched in May 2023.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) created overnight positions or open interest (OI) in BSE's Sensex options during fiscal year 2025-26, marking the first such move since the contracts were relaunched in May 2023.

FPI open interest in value terms stood at 20,056 crore out of 2.2 trillion total open interest as of March end 2026 from zero in FY25. By the end of April, the value of FPI OI stood at 1.2 trillion of the total 8.99 trillion.

FPI open interest in value terms stood at 20,056 crore out of 2.2 trillion total open interest as of March end 2026 from zero in FY25. By the end of April, the value of FPI OI stood at 1.2 trillion of the total 8.99 trillion.

OI measures the amount of money flowing into a market by the initiation of a long (buy) or short (sell) trade that is carried for more than a day. Unlike volumes, which can be generated by intraday trades, OI signals the depth of a market as investors keep trades open for long.

Also Read | ‘Foreign investors will return when global macro conditions stabilise’

The greater the OI, the more money flows into a market. FPIs, for the first time since Sensex options were relaunched in May 2023, held 10.31% of total open interest beginning May of FY26. Thereafter, the OI slumped to zero for the next four months before recovering in October and ending in March 2026 at 9.09%, or 20,056 crore, per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data.

Their OI jumped again to 13.5% in April. Other major contributors to OI include retail/high-net-worth investors and proprietary traders, whose share of total OI stood at 60.5% and 30.4% as of FY26 end, and 48.7% and 37.8% as of April end, per the data.

The reason for renewed FPI participation in open interest is increased activity in longer-term Sensex options contracts (monthly) than the popular weekly contracts.

"Sensex monthly options premium turnover has risen 13 times between January 2025 and May 2026, while the number of contracts traded have gone (up) by 8 times. Comparatively, weekly premium turnover has grown 2.6 times and weekly contracts traded have gone up by 1.7 times during the same period," said a BSE spokesperson.

Also Read | As NRIs, FPIs lined for exit, retail investors piled up on Rajesh Export shares

This has resulted in the count of FPIs registered with BSE rising fivefold to 520 in FY26 from 100 in the previous fiscal year, he added.

"There is growing interest in Sensex derivatives among FPIs who also participate very meaningfully in the Nifty derivatives," said Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president (technical & derivatives) at Axis Securities.

FPI share in Nifty derivatives' open interest stood at 31.7% as of the end of FY26 and 26.1% as of April end this year, per Sebi data. The value, based on the data, is not easy to ascertain, as, unlike BSE, where Sensex options have the lion's share, NSE witnesses liquidity across index and stock futures and options.

Sensex options market share increased to 27.8% as of April end, from 20% a year ago. NSE index and stock options account for the rest.

Also Read | RBI expands FAR universe for FPIs to boost capital inflows
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Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIn a first, FPIs raise overnight positions in Sensex options

In a first, FPIs raise overnight positions in Sensex options

Ram Sahgal
2 min read17 Jun 2026, 03:20 PM IST
The reason for renewed FPI participation in open interest is increased activity in longer-term Sensex options contracts (monthly) than the popular weekly contracts.
The reason for renewed FPI participation in open interest is increased activity in longer-term Sensex options contracts (monthly) than the popular weekly contracts.(Mint)
Summary

Deepening of Sensex derivatives drew cohorts from being just intraday traders until FY25 to holding positions for longer than a day 

Gift this article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) created overnight positions or open interest (OI) in BSE's Sensex options during fiscal year 2025-26, marking the first such move since the contracts were relaunched in May 2023.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) created overnight positions or open interest (OI) in BSE's Sensex options during fiscal year 2025-26, marking the first such move since the contracts were relaunched in May 2023.

FPI open interest in value terms stood at 20,056 crore out of 2.2 trillion total open interest as of March end 2026 from zero in FY25. By the end of April, the value of FPI OI stood at 1.2 trillion of the total 8.99 trillion.

FPI open interest in value terms stood at 20,056 crore out of 2.2 trillion total open interest as of March end 2026 from zero in FY25. By the end of April, the value of FPI OI stood at 1.2 trillion of the total 8.99 trillion.

OI measures the amount of money flowing into a market by the initiation of a long (buy) or short (sell) trade that is carried for more than a day. Unlike volumes, which can be generated by intraday trades, OI signals the depth of a market as investors keep trades open for long.

Also Read | ‘Foreign investors will return when global macro conditions stabilise’

The greater the OI, the more money flows into a market. FPIs, for the first time since Sensex options were relaunched in May 2023, held 10.31% of total open interest beginning May of FY26. Thereafter, the OI slumped to zero for the next four months before recovering in October and ending in March 2026 at 9.09%, or 20,056 crore, per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data.

Their OI jumped again to 13.5% in April. Other major contributors to OI include retail/high-net-worth investors and proprietary traders, whose share of total OI stood at 60.5% and 30.4% as of FY26 end, and 48.7% and 37.8% as of April end, per the data.

The reason for renewed FPI participation in open interest is increased activity in longer-term Sensex options contracts (monthly) than the popular weekly contracts.

"Sensex monthly options premium turnover has risen 13 times between January 2025 and May 2026, while the number of contracts traded have gone (up) by 8 times. Comparatively, weekly premium turnover has grown 2.6 times and weekly contracts traded have gone up by 1.7 times during the same period," said a BSE spokesperson.

Also Read | As NRIs, FPIs lined for exit, retail investors piled up on Rajesh Export shares

This has resulted in the count of FPIs registered with BSE rising fivefold to 520 in FY26 from 100 in the previous fiscal year, he added.

"There is growing interest in Sensex derivatives among FPIs who also participate very meaningfully in the Nifty derivatives," said Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president (technical & derivatives) at Axis Securities.

FPI share in Nifty derivatives' open interest stood at 31.7% as of the end of FY26 and 26.1% as of April end this year, per Sebi data. The value, based on the data, is not easy to ascertain, as, unlike BSE, where Sensex options have the lion's share, NSE witnesses liquidity across index and stock futures and options.

Sensex options market share increased to 27.8% as of April end, from 20% a year ago. NSE index and stock options account for the rest.

Also Read | RBI expands FAR universe for FPIs to boost capital inflows
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIn a first, FPIs raise overnight positions in Sensex options
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