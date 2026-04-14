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FPI shift: Out of IT, into infra in FY26—what’s in store for FY27?

Mayur Bhalerao
3 min read14 Apr 2026, 11:39 AM IST
The shift reflects diverging earnings visibility between export-facing sectors and domestic investment plays.
The shift reflects diverging earnings visibility between export-facing sectors and domestic investment plays.(HT)
Summary

Record outflows in FY26 mask a sharp rotation, with investors exiting IT and defensives while selectively backing capital goods, telecom and metals amid shifting earnings visibility.

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MUMBAI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a record 1.8 trillion from Indian equities in FY26, according to data Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), but the headline outflow masks a more targeted shift. Rather than a broad exit, investors pared exposure to IT, defensives and parts of consumption, while selectively adding to sectors tied to India’s capital expenditure cycle.

MUMBAI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a record 1.8 trillion from Indian equities in FY26, according to data Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), but the headline outflow masks a more targeted shift. Rather than a broad exit, investors pared exposure to IT, defensives and parts of consumption, while selectively adding to sectors tied to India’s capital expenditure cycle.

A Mint analysis of sectoral flows shows that even as overall selling remained elevated, capital moved towards capital goods, telecom, and metals, signalling a narrower, conviction-led allocation rather than a wholesale retreat from the market. The shift reflects diverging earnings visibility between export-facing sectors and domestic investment plays.

A Mint analysis of sectoral flows shows that even as overall selling remained elevated, capital moved towards capital goods, telecom, and metals, signalling a narrower, conviction-led allocation rather than a wholesale retreat from the market. The shift reflects diverging earnings visibility between export-facing sectors and domestic investment plays.

IT, defensives bore the brunt

Information technology (IT) stocks bore the brunt in FY26, with outflows of 80,628 crore, the steepest among sectors, CMIE data showed. The trend caps a volatile few years: after outflows of 51,138 crore in FY23, the sector saw inflows of 5,931 crore in FY24, before slipping back to outflows of 4,226 crore in FY25 and then accelerating sharply in FY26 amid weak global demand and concerns around artificial intelligence (AI)-led disruption.

Defensive segments also remained under pressure. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) saw outflows of 30,712 crore, following 37,235 crore in FY25 and reversing inflows of 17,180 crore in FY23. Financial services, long a core FPI holding, recorded outflows of 29,242 crore, extending the weakness from FY25, when the sector had seen an exit of 39,421 crore.

“This is not panic selling but a portfolio shift,” said Sachin Jasuja, head of equities and founding partner at Centricity WealthTech. “IT outflows reflect weak demand and AI-led disruption, and FPIs may return only when earnings improve. Financials face near-term margin pressure, but the outlook remains cyclical. Overall, flows are moving towards domestic capex themes rather than away from India.”

Also Read | FPIs cut ownership in NSE-listed firms to 15.5-year low

Healthcare, which had attracted steady inflows in the previous two years, also turned negative with outflows of 28,149 crore in FY26, indicating profit booking.

Selling was not limited to export-oriented or defensive sectors. Among domestic segments, consumer durables ( 17,294 crore), power ( 15,757 crore) and real estate ( 15,083 crore) also saw FPIs turn sellers, pointing to a selective, rather than broad-based, repositioning.

“The sharp reallocation by FPIs away from IT, FMCG and financials towards capital goods, telecom and metals reflects that India’s growth momentum and capex cycle is playing out,” said Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services.

Capex-linked sectors draw inflows

Against this backdrop, flows into investment-cycle plays stood out.

Capital goods attracted 26,672 crore worth of foreign inflows in FY26, up from 10,631 crore in FY25, extending a multi-year trend that included inflows of 17,419 crore in FY23 and 45,685 crore in FY24.

Telecommunication drew 26,493 crore, compared with 28,273 crore in FY25, building on a steady rise from 1,175 crore in FY23 and 15,277 crore in FY24.

Metals and mining saw inflows of 24,346 crore, a sharp turnaround from outflows of 1,223 crore in FY25. Oil, gas and consumable fuels also reversed course, attracting 18,308 crore after recording outflows in each year since FY23.

“Capital goods and metals, in particular, are being favoured as the multi-year investment cycle gains traction, supported by sustained policy push,” Singh said. “Infrastructure ordering pipelines are expanding, and the broader manufacturing push is beginning to reflect in corporate order books.”

The telecom sector

Also Read | FPI equity assets hit harder by US-Iran war than covid

offers a compelling domestic story, Singh added, with industry consolidation leading to a duopoly structure, improving pricing power and stronger monetization prospects.

Outlook

“As capital follows, opportunity and allocation in the market tilts toward wherever fundamentals are strengthening with valuations having better risk to reward. Further a broader based capital rotation signals consensus on where the market is seeing strong opportunity,” Sigh added.

“For markets, this shift implies that sectoral divergence may continue, with domestic-facing and capex-driven plays likely to remain in focus, even as export-oriented and defensive sectors await clearer signs of recovery.,” said Jasuja.

Also Read | The great FPI exit: Why this may be a long-term opportunity
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Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsFPI shift: Out of IT, into infra in FY26—what’s in store for FY27?

FPI shift: Out of IT, into infra in FY26—what’s in store for FY27?

Mayur Bhalerao
3 min read14 Apr 2026, 11:39 AM IST
The shift reflects diverging earnings visibility between export-facing sectors and domestic investment plays.
The shift reflects diverging earnings visibility between export-facing sectors and domestic investment plays.(HT)
Summary

Record outflows in FY26 mask a sharp rotation, with investors exiting IT and defensives while selectively backing capital goods, telecom and metals amid shifting earnings visibility.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a record 1.8 trillion from Indian equities in FY26, according to data Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), but the headline outflow masks a more targeted shift. Rather than a broad exit, investors pared exposure to IT, defensives and parts of consumption, while selectively adding to sectors tied to India’s capital expenditure cycle.

MUMBAI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a record 1.8 trillion from Indian equities in FY26, according to data Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), but the headline outflow masks a more targeted shift. Rather than a broad exit, investors pared exposure to IT, defensives and parts of consumption, while selectively adding to sectors tied to India’s capital expenditure cycle.

A Mint analysis of sectoral flows shows that even as overall selling remained elevated, capital moved towards capital goods, telecom, and metals, signalling a narrower, conviction-led allocation rather than a wholesale retreat from the market. The shift reflects diverging earnings visibility between export-facing sectors and domestic investment plays.

A Mint analysis of sectoral flows shows that even as overall selling remained elevated, capital moved towards capital goods, telecom, and metals, signalling a narrower, conviction-led allocation rather than a wholesale retreat from the market. The shift reflects diverging earnings visibility between export-facing sectors and domestic investment plays.

IT, defensives bore the brunt

Information technology (IT) stocks bore the brunt in FY26, with outflows of 80,628 crore, the steepest among sectors, CMIE data showed. The trend caps a volatile few years: after outflows of 51,138 crore in FY23, the sector saw inflows of 5,931 crore in FY24, before slipping back to outflows of 4,226 crore in FY25 and then accelerating sharply in FY26 amid weak global demand and concerns around artificial intelligence (AI)-led disruption.

Defensive segments also remained under pressure. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) saw outflows of 30,712 crore, following 37,235 crore in FY25 and reversing inflows of 17,180 crore in FY23. Financial services, long a core FPI holding, recorded outflows of 29,242 crore, extending the weakness from FY25, when the sector had seen an exit of 39,421 crore.

“This is not panic selling but a portfolio shift,” said Sachin Jasuja, head of equities and founding partner at Centricity WealthTech. “IT outflows reflect weak demand and AI-led disruption, and FPIs may return only when earnings improve. Financials face near-term margin pressure, but the outlook remains cyclical. Overall, flows are moving towards domestic capex themes rather than away from India.”

Also Read | FPIs cut ownership in NSE-listed firms to 15.5-year low

Healthcare, which had attracted steady inflows in the previous two years, also turned negative with outflows of 28,149 crore in FY26, indicating profit booking.

Selling was not limited to export-oriented or defensive sectors. Among domestic segments, consumer durables ( 17,294 crore), power ( 15,757 crore) and real estate ( 15,083 crore) also saw FPIs turn sellers, pointing to a selective, rather than broad-based, repositioning.

“The sharp reallocation by FPIs away from IT, FMCG and financials towards capital goods, telecom and metals reflects that India’s growth momentum and capex cycle is playing out,” said Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services.

Capex-linked sectors draw inflows

Against this backdrop, flows into investment-cycle plays stood out.

Capital goods attracted 26,672 crore worth of foreign inflows in FY26, up from 10,631 crore in FY25, extending a multi-year trend that included inflows of 17,419 crore in FY23 and 45,685 crore in FY24.

Telecommunication drew 26,493 crore, compared with 28,273 crore in FY25, building on a steady rise from 1,175 crore in FY23 and 15,277 crore in FY24.

Metals and mining saw inflows of 24,346 crore, a sharp turnaround from outflows of 1,223 crore in FY25. Oil, gas and consumable fuels also reversed course, attracting 18,308 crore after recording outflows in each year since FY23.

“Capital goods and metals, in particular, are being favoured as the multi-year investment cycle gains traction, supported by sustained policy push,” Singh said. “Infrastructure ordering pipelines are expanding, and the broader manufacturing push is beginning to reflect in corporate order books.”

The telecom sector

Also Read | FPI equity assets hit harder by US-Iran war than covid

offers a compelling domestic story, Singh added, with industry consolidation leading to a duopoly structure, improving pricing power and stronger monetization prospects.

Outlook

“As capital follows, opportunity and allocation in the market tilts toward wherever fundamentals are strengthening with valuations having better risk to reward. Further a broader based capital rotation signals consensus on where the market is seeing strong opportunity,” Sigh added.

“For markets, this shift implies that sectoral divergence may continue, with domestic-facing and capex-driven plays likely to remain in focus, even as export-oriented and defensive sectors await clearer signs of recovery.,” said Jasuja.

Also Read | The great FPI exit: Why this may be a long-term opportunity
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsFPI shift: Out of IT, into infra in FY26—what’s in store for FY27?
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