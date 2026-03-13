Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have nearly doubled their protection against a potential Indian market crash as the two-week-old Iran war fuels risk-off sentiment.
War fears push FPIs to double India hedges to near record high
SummaryIn two weeks since the outbreak of the West Asia war, large overseas funds nearly doubled protection against market fall at a cost of ₹20000 crore
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have nearly doubled their protection against a potential Indian market crash as the two-week-old Iran war fuels risk-off sentiment.
