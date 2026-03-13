War fears push FPIs to double India hedges to near record high

Cumulative net short positions held by FPIs in index futures such as Nifty and Bank Nifty rose to 226,327 contracts on Thursday, up from 124,368 on 27 February, a day before hostilities began, according to exchange data. That means FPIs have added 101,959 more short contracts, costing about ₹19,974.9 crore in two weeks, according to NSE data.