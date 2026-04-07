FPI Tracker: At ₹60,000 crore outflow, financials account for over 50% of March exodus

FPIs sold Indian equities worth 1,17,775 crore during the month. Financial services bore the brunt of the outflows, with investors pulling out 60,655 crore from the sector.

Ankit Gohel
Published7 Apr 2026, 01:49 PM IST
FPIs’ assets under custody (AUC) in the financial sector declined sharply to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.04 lakh crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23.26 lakh crore in February.
FPIs’ assets under custody (AUC) in the financial sector declined sharply to ₹19.04 lakh crore from ₹23.26 lakh crore in February.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were aggressive sellers in Indian equities in March 2026, offloading stocks worth over 1 lakh crore, with financial services taking the worst hit. The FPI outflow was driven by escalating geopolitical tensions stemming from the US-Iran war and a weakening rupee amid rising crude oil prices.

According to NSDL data, FPIs sold Indian equities worth 1,17,775 crore during the month. Financial services bore the brunt of the outflows, with investors pulling out 60,655 crore from the sector, accounting for over 50% of the total outflows.

In the first half of March, FPI outflows from the financial services sector were recorded at 31,831 crore, followed by 28,824 crore worth of selling in the second half of the month. Consequently, FPIs’ assets under custody (AUC) in the sector declined sharply to 19.04 lakh crore from 23.26 lakh crore on a month-on-month basis.

Also Read | HDFC Bank alone made up a third of FPI selling in Mar quarter

The sustained selling pressure weighed heavily on banking stocks, with the Nifty Bank index plunging more than 17% during the month. HDFC Bank share price fell 17.6% in March, also impacted by the unexpected exit of its part-time Chairman, Atanu Chakraborty.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, noted that the sharp FPI outflows have created a paradox, with investors exiting fundamentally strong and attractively-valued banking stocks that offer robust long-term growth prospects.

“The banking sector continues to witness healthy credit growth and strong asset quality. The current FPI selling appears to be driven by short-term factors such as rupee weakness and elevated US bond yields. Long-term investors with the ability to withstand near-term volatility may find attractive, low-risk opportunities in high-quality financial stocks, particularly leading banks,” he said.

FPI Selling Across Other Sectors

Except for capital goods, all major sectors witnessed significant FPI outflows in March.

The automobile and auto components sector recorded the second-highest outflows at 12,498 crore. This was followed by construction ( 9,154 crore), telecommunications ( 5,603 crore), and FMCG ( 5,419 crore).

Also Read | FPI equity assets hit harder by US-Iran war than covid

Real estate and healthcare sectors each saw outflows exceeding 4,600 crore, while the oil, gas and consumable fuels segment recorded FPI selling of 4,129 crore.

Metals & mining and construction materials sectors witnessed outflows of more than 3,000 crore each. Meanwhile, consumer durables, services, and consumer services sectors saw FPI selling of over 2,000 crore each.

Information technology stocks experienced relatively lower outflows, amounting to 1,874 crore.

In contrast, the capital goods sector emerged as the sole beneficiary, attracting FPI inflows of 3,148 crore during the month.

Sr No.SectorFPI Flows (In Crore)
1Financial Services-60,655
2Automobile and Auto Components-12,498
3Construction-9,154
4Telecommunication-5,603
5Fast Moving Consumer Goods-5,419
6Realty-4,693
7Healthcare-4,638
8Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels-4,129
9Metals & Mining-3165
10Construction Materials-3,144
11Consumer Durables-2,902
12Services-2,575
13Consumer Services-2141
14Information Technology-1,874
15Textiles-319
16Chemicals-232
17Power-230
18Diversified-21
19Forest Materials-17
20Media, Entertainment & Publication-17
21Utilities-11
22Sovereign0
23Others2515
24Capital Goods3,148
TOTAL1,17,774

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FPIsFPIFPI OutflowsFPI InflowsForeign Portfolio InvestorsIndian Stock MarketBanking StocksBanking SectorFinancial Services
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