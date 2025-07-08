FPI Tracker: Financials, Oil & Gas drive June inflows; Power, FMCG see sell-off; Here’s where the money went

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their buying streak in Indian equities for the third consecutive month in June 2025, signaling a strong start to the financial year 2025–26. According to NSDL data, FPIs net purchased Indian stocks worth ₹14,590 crore during the month, following net inflows of ₹4,223 crore in April and ₹19,860 crore in May.

While June ended on a positive note, the majority of FPI buying was concentrated in the second half of the month. Between June 1–15, FPIs net sold equities worth ₹5,404 crore. However, this was offset by robust inflows of ₹19,991 crore during the second fortnight of the month.

Top Sectors Bought and Sold by FPIs in June 2025 FPIs exhibited selective buying in Indian equities during June 2025, with a clear preference for Financial Services, Oil & Gas, Automobiles, and Telecommunication sectors. At the same time, sectors like Power, FMCG, and Consumer Durables faced the brunt of selling pressure.

Top Sectors Witnessing FPI Inflows Financial Services: Financial Services topped the chart with net inflows of ₹8,946 crore. The sector attracted sustained interest throughout the month, with ₹4,685 crore coming in during the first half and ₹4,261 crore in the second.

Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels: The Oil & Gas sector saw strong inflows of ₹6,137 crore, largely driven by second-half purchases worth ₹4,938 crore. The sector likely benefited from improving energy demand and global crude market trends.

Automobile and Auto Components: Despite a marginal outflow of ₹296 crore in the first half, the auto sector saw a sharp turnaround with ₹5,020 crore in inflows during the second half, taking the monthly total to ₹4,724 crore.

Telecommunication: The telecom sector received ₹2,733 crore in net inflows, led by a significant ₹3,620 crore investment in the second fortnight. This was despite net selling of ₹887 crore in the first half.

Information Technology: IT stocks drew ₹1,166 crore in net FPI inflows, bolstered by ₹2,879 crore in the second half, suggesting renewed optimism in the sector’s earnings outlook.

Other notable gainers included Consumer Services ( ₹1,348 crore), Realty ( ₹1,341 crore), and Chemicals ( ₹2,392 crore).

Top Sectors Witnessing FPI Outflows Power: The Power sector faced the steepest FPI selling in June, with net outflows of ₹6,311 crore. The selling was consistent across both halves of the month.

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG): FMCG stocks witnessed net outflows of ₹3,985 crore, with most of the selling concentrated in the first fortnight ( ₹3,626 crore).

Consumer Durables: The sector saw sustained FPI outflows of ₹2,493 crore, weighed down by selling in both halves of the month.

Capital Goods: Capital Goods stocks saw a reversal in sentiment, with FPIs pulling out ₹3,022 crore in the second half, leading to a net monthly outflow of ₹1,831 crore.

Healthcare: Healthcare stocks recorded net selling worth ₹403 crore, with the selling intensifying in the latter half of the month.

Other sectors that witnessed net outflows included Metals & Mining ( ₹357 crore), Construction ( ₹238 crore), and Forest Materials ( ₹42 crore).

The sectoral shifts in FPI flows for June suggest a pivot toward cyclical and growth-oriented sectors, while defensive and rate-sensitive sectors like FMCG, Power, and Healthcare remained under pressure. With global liquidity conditions and domestic macro indicators in focus, FPI activity in the coming months will likely remain sensitive to policy cues and Q1 results momentum.