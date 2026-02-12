FPI Tracker: FMCG, healthcare stocks lead outflows; Metals attract highest inflows in January 2026

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are gradually returning to the Indian stock market due to increased clarity surrounding the India-US trade agreement. Previously, uncertainty concerning trade relations had made international investors hesitant. With the key results now more defined, it has alleviated a significant risk factor.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares totaling ₹943.81 crore on Wednesday, February 11. There has been a noticeable shift in FII flows this February. Up until the 6th of February, FIIs had been net buyers of equities amounting to ₹2,645 crores. Over the past four trading sessions, FIIs have been net buyers in three of those sessions.

Advertisement

In January, the selling by foreign portfolio investors persisted. Nevertheless, the level of selling significantly decreased toward the end of the month ahead of the Union Budget 2026.

The Metals & Mining sector recorded the largest FPI inflow of ₹11,530 crore in January 2026, as per NSDL data. However, in January 2026, there was a significant outflow by FPI's of ₹33,300 crore, the largest since August 2025, according PL Capital analysis.

The sectors of FMCG, healthcare, and consumer services experienced the most substantial outflows in January 2026. The IT sector has also been facing consistent outflows since April 2025, aside from brief inflows in June 2025 and December 2025, as per PL Capital analysis.

Let's take a closer look at the sectors that have seen the most significant outflows and inflows from FPIs and FIIs in January 2026.

Advertisement

FMCG The FMCG sector has experienced ongoing FII and FPI outflows, with ₹5,428 crore leaving in January 2025 and ₹5,844 crore in December 2025. The outflows escalated to ₹7,497 crore in January 2026. These amounts are considerably lower than the long-term average outflow, which stands at ₹979.8 crore, according to a report by PL Capital.

Healthcare The healthcare sector experienced outflows of ₹4,372 crore from foreign institutional investors and foreign portfolio investors in January 2025, followed by outflows of ₹2,994 crore in December 2025. The outflows increased sharply to ₹6,162 crore in January 2026. These amounts are well below the long-term average inflow of ₹568 crore, as reported by PL Capital.

Automobile and Auto Components The Automobile and Auto Components sector experienced significant outflows from FII and FPI, totaling ₹5,823 crore in January 2025, followed by ₹2,045 crore in December 2025. This pattern persisted into January 2026, with an additional outflow of ₹3,594 crore. According to a report by PL Capital, these outflows remain significantly below the long-term average inflow of ₹64.1 crore.

Advertisement

Consumer Durables The Consumer Durables sector experienced significant outflows from FIIs/FPIs amounting to ₹3,800 crore in January 2025, succeeded by inflows of ₹599 crore in December 2025. However, the trend shifted once more in January 2026, resulting in outflows of ₹1,050 crore. These outflows continue to be lower than the long-term average outflow of ₹549.6 crore, as reported by PL Capital.

Metals & Mining The Metals & Mining sector experienced a net outflow of ₹2,382 crore in January 2025, following a reversal from inflows of ₹2,984 crore in December 2025. In January 2026, inflows skyrocketed to ₹11,526 crore, significantly exceeding the long-term average of ₹145.7 crore, as reported by the brokerage firm PL Capital.

Advertisement

Also Read | Worst of FII selling may be over, but these key factors will determine flows

FII/FPI tracker