FPI Trends: Financials, construction lead inflows in second half of June; Metals, power see highest outflows

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the Indian stock market in June 2026, withdrawing a total of ₹49,340 crore. However, the selling pressure eased significantly in the second half of the month, with overseas investors turning net buyers across select sectors.

According to data from NSDL, FPIs sold Indian equities worth ₹63,450 crore during the first half of June. This was partially offset by net purchases of ₹14,109 crore between June 16 and June 30.

During the second fortnight of June, FPI inflows were concentrated in financial services, construction, and consumer services, while metals & mining, power, and oil, gas & consumable fuels continued to witness sustained outflows.

“Going forward, FPI outflows are likely to decline. Crash in crude prices to below $72 and the big inflows expected from the FCNR (B) deposits will bring India’s BoP deficit significantly down. This will help the rupee to stabilise and even appreciate, which in turn, will prevent big FPI selling,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

The weakening of the chip trade globally, and the significant correction in Kospi in particular, may even persuade FPIs to turn buyers in India, he added.

Financials lead FPI inflows The financial services sector emerged as the biggest beneficiary of FPI buying in the second half of June, attracting net inflows of ₹14,634 crore, reversing net outflows of ₹11,263 crore recorded during the first half of the month, according to NSDL data.

The construction sector received net inflows of ₹3,484 crore, followed by consumer services at ₹3,081 crore. Both sectors had witnessed net outflows of ₹603 crore and ₹1,852 crore, respectively, during the first fortnight.

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Consumer durables attracted buying worth ₹2,564 crore after selling of ₹634 crore in the first half of the month.

The realty sector received net inflows of ₹1,893 crore, reversing outflows of ₹1,093 crore recorded earlier in the month. Similarly, the healthcare sector witnessed net FPI buying of ₹1,435 crore, compared with net selling of ₹4,501 crore during the first half of June.

Metals, power remain under pressure Despite the improvement in overall sentiment, FPIs continued to pare exposure to several cyclical sectors in the second half of June.

The metals & mining sector recorded the highest net outflows at ₹4,371 crore, following selling of ₹4,722 crore during the first half of the month.

The power sector saw net FPI outflows of ₹3,743 crore, while oil, gas & consumable fuels witnessed selling worth ₹2,789 crore. These sectors had already seen outflows of ₹2,577 crore and ₹10,488 crore, respectively, during the first fortnight.

FPIs also remained net sellers in capital goods, with outflows of ₹1,442 crore, and automobile & auto components, which recorded net selling of ₹1,324 crore during the second half of June.

Selling pressure in the information technology (IT) sector moderated considerably, with net outflows declining to ₹733 crore in the second half from ₹6,733 crore during the first fortnight of June.