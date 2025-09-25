FPI-owned GRM Overseas shares jump 3% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

FPI-owned GRM Overseas share price jumped over 3 percent to ₹371.85 on Thursday, September 25 despite weakness in broader markets. The Sensex closed the day at 81,159.68, down 555.95 points, or 0.68 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,890.85, down 166.05 points, or 0.66 per cent.

Advertisement

In intra-day deals, the stock rose 4.7 percent to its day's high of ₹377.50. A total of 11 FPIs own 1.89 percent stake ot 11.59 lakh shares in the company.

GRM Overseas Limited, a leading FMCG packaged food company, inaugurated its new corporate office at Plot No. 82, 3rd Floor, Sector–44, Gurugram – 122003, Haryana, on September 25, 2025.

The new office represents a key milestone in the company’s growth and transformation journey. By consolidating critical functions such as Product Development, Sales & Marketing, MARCOM, and Client Engagement under one roof, the facility is designed to enhance collaboration, operational efficiency, and talent development. Tailored to support GRM’s new-age packaged food brands, the Gurugram office provides a dynamic environment that reinforces the company’s position as a trusted partner in the industry.

Advertisement

Speaking on the development, Mr Atul Garg, Managing Director, said, “Gurugram offers the perfect ecosystem for our continued expansion and innovation. This move represents more than just a change of address. It is a bold step forward in our mission to empower our teams and serve our consumers better.”

GRM Overseas Q1 FY26 Performance GRM Overseas reported a net profit of ₹19.1 crore in the first quarter of FY26, marking a growth of 6.11 percent from ₹18 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue during Q1FY26, however, declined 10.9 percent to ₹334.4 crore from ₹375.3 crore year-on-year.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 10.4 percent to ₹31.6 crore from ₹28.6 crore, YoY, with the EBITDA margin improving by 190 basis points to 9.5 percent from 7.6 percent, YoY.

Advertisement

“We have delivered a positive performance in terms of margins and profitability, despite facing short-term challenges in the topline due to global geopolitical issues. We remain focused on expanding our product portfolio, strengthening brand visibility, and deepening our distribution network,” said Atul Garg, Managing Director, GRM Overseas.

GRM Overseas Share Price GRM Overseas share price has remained flat over the past month, down 1 percent but has rallied 36% in the last six months. The small-cap stock has advanced 45% in last 1 year.

The smallcap stock hit its 52-week high of ₹397.60 in July 2025 and 52-week low of ₹175.95 in January 2025.

The FMCG stock has generated multibagger returns of 1,668% over five years.

Advertisement