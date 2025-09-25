Subscribe

FPI-owned GRM Overseas shares jump 3% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

GRM Overseas shares rose over 3% to 371.85 on September 25, despite broader market declines. The company inaugurated its new office in Gurugram, aiming to enhance collaboration. GRM reported a 6.11% profit increase in Q1 FY26, while revenue declined 10.9%.

Pranati Deva
Published25 Sep 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Advertisement
GRM Overseas shares rose over 3% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>371.85 on September 25, despite broader market declines. The company inaugurated its new office in Gurugram, aiming to enhance collaboration. GRM reported a 6.11% profit increase in Q1 FY26, while revenue declined 10.9%.
GRM Overseas shares rose over 3% to ₹371.85 on September 25, despite broader market declines. The company inaugurated its new office in Gurugram, aiming to enhance collaboration. GRM reported a 6.11% profit increase in Q1 FY26, while revenue declined 10.9%.(Unsplash)

FPI-owned GRM Overseas share price jumped over 3 percent to 371.85 on Thursday, September 25 despite weakness in broader markets. The Sensex closed the day at 81,159.68, down 555.95 points, or 0.68 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,890.85, down 166.05 points, or 0.66 per cent.

Advertisement

In intra-day deals, the stock rose 4.7 percent to its day's high of 377.50. A total of 11 FPIs own 1.89 percent stake ot 11.59 lakh shares in the company.

GRM Overseas Limited, a leading FMCG packaged food company, inaugurated its new corporate office at Plot No. 82, 3rd Floor, Sector–44, Gurugram – 122003, Haryana, on September 25, 2025.

The new office represents a key milestone in the company’s growth and transformation journey. By consolidating critical functions such as Product Development, Sales & Marketing, MARCOM, and Client Engagement under one roof, the facility is designed to enhance collaboration, operational efficiency, and talent development. Tailored to support GRM’s new-age packaged food brands, the Gurugram office provides a dynamic environment that reinforces the company’s position as a trusted partner in the industry.

Advertisement

Speaking on the development, Mr Atul Garg, Managing Director, said, “Gurugram offers the perfect ecosystem for our continued expansion and innovation. This move represents more than just a change of address. It is a bold step forward in our mission to empower our teams and serve our consumers better.”

GRM Overseas Q1 FY26 Performance

GRM Overseas reported a net profit of 19.1 crore in the first quarter of FY26, marking a growth of 6.11 percent from 18 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue during Q1FY26, however, declined 10.9 percent to 334.4 crore from 375.3 crore year-on-year.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 10.4 percent to 31.6 crore from 28.6 crore, YoY, with the EBITDA margin improving by 190 basis points to 9.5 percent from 7.6 percent, YoY.

Advertisement

“We have delivered a positive performance in terms of margins and profitability, despite facing short-term challenges in the topline due to global geopolitical issues. We remain focused on expanding our product portfolio, strengthening brand visibility, and deepening our distribution network,” said Atul Garg, Managing Director, GRM Overseas.

GRM Overseas Share Price

GRM Overseas share price has remained flat over the past month, down 1 percent but has rallied 36% in the last six months. The small-cap stock has advanced 45% in last 1 year.

The smallcap stock hit its 52-week high of 397.60 in July 2025 and 52-week low of 175.95 in January 2025.

The FMCG stock has generated multibagger returns of 1,668% over five years.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
GRM OverseasFPIIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsFPI-owned GRM Overseas shares jump 3% despite weak trends on Dalal Street
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks