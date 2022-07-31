FPIs appetite in equities turns bullish, pumps in 5,000 cr in July

The end of July resulted in bullish sentiment for the equity market with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) finally emerging as net buyers for the first time this year. FPIs' appetite for equities rose in the last week of July, as they continued to be net sellers in other capital market-related instruments. After six consecutive months of outflow, FPIs have pumped in nearly ₹5,000 crore in the Indian equity market. This would be the first positive sign after the first half of the year which was heavily dominated by bears. Both benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 have recovered substantially as recession fears subside and investors hope for inflation to calm down in the coming months as the monetary policy tightening trend signals slows down.

