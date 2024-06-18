FPIs back to buying Indian equities? Data from last week indicates so
Foreign investors turned net buyers of shares worth ₹11,730 crore last week, marking a notable shift from previous intense selling. Growing confidence in the Indian market is supported by improving macroeconomic indicators and positive policy expectations.
Foreign investors have paused their relentless selling over the election outcome, turning net buyers of shares worth ₹11,730 crore last week (June 10-15), according to NSDL data. This shift marks a sharp contrast to the intense selling seen in the last couple of months. In April, foreign investors were net sellers of ₹8,671 crore worth of equities, which increased to ₹25,586 crore in May.
