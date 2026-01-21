FPIs bank on options to raise gains from market fall
Summary
In a departure from usual practice , foreign investors sharply step up sale of Nifty calls to rake it in amid share price falls
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have been selling Indian shares since October 2024, have also doubled down on their bearish derivatives bets to make a quick gain from these positions, which generate profits when markets fall.
