FPIs’ bear flip may maul markets more
Summary
- Analysts expect foreign investors to increase their short positions in the forthcoming sessions, adding further volatility to the market
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have flipped their bullish derivatives bets to bearish ones over just two trading sessions. This swift change of view raises fears of a deeper retracement from the markets’ recent peak. In these past two sessions, FIIs sold ₹20,384.2 crore of cash shares, turning net sellers of ₹3,852 crore so far this month.