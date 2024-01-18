FPIs’ bear flip may maul markets more

“There could be still more short creation by FPIs and more downside in store, interspersed by bouts of volatility," said Abhilash Pagaria, head of quant research at Nuvama Wealth. “Though a bounce is possible, the texture right now looks weak for the near term with the market likely to trade in a 21,000-21,800 range. We are somewhere in between this now and there is space for a further pullback."