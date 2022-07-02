FPIs begin July as net sellers, remove 811 cr from Indian market on first day

From the total, FPIs outflow stood at ₹261 crore in the equity market, while the selloff was at ₹372 crore in Debt-VRR market. Meanwhile, the debt market also recorded an outflow of ₹186 crore. However, this was not the case with the hybrid market as FPIs invested ₹8 crore in this basket on Friday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}