FPIs begin November on subdued note, offload ₹3,412 crore in Indian equities, will the selling streak continue?
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) began November on a subdued note and continued their selling streak, after emerging as net sellers in September and October on a sharp spike in US bond yields amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. FPIs have sold ₹3,412 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹195 crore as of November 3, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.
