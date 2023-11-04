Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) began November on a subdued note and continued their selling streak, after emerging as net sellers in September and October on a sharp spike in US bond yields amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. FPIs have sold ₹3,412 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹195 crore as of November 3, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.

FPIs have reversed the prior three-month trend of sustained buying and emerged net sellers in September and October. Surging US bond yields have been the major reason for FPI outflows since last month, according to analysts.

Why are FPIs extending their selling streak?

FPIs were sellers in sectors like financials, power, FMCG and IT. ‘’The primary reason for the sustained selling is the sharp spike in US bond yields which took the 10-year yield to a 17-year high of 5 per cent…With such high bond yields it is rational for FPIs to take out some money. The Israel-Hamas conflict in West Asia and the uncertainty surrounding the conflict has added to negative sentiments in the market,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The 10-year yield rose to 7.3645 per cent on October 6, with the 15 basis points increase its biggest single-session rise since May 4, 2022. One basis point is one hundredth of percentage point.

However, after the latest US Federal Reserve policy outcome on November 1, the US bond yields have decreased sharply to 4.66 per cent on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish commentary.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee decided to keep the key overnight interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50 per cent - a 22-year high mark for the second straight meeting. Other major central banks including Bank of England and Bank of Japan have also kept a pause on the key interest rates - similar to the US Fed.

Selling streak to reverse soon, FIIs may turn buyers: Analysts



Analysts reckon that the Indian market continues to exhibit resilience even in the midst of several challenges and there is a growing concern among FPIs that if they continue to sell, they will miss out on the potential rally in the Indian market. This might restrain the FPIs from selling heavily in the coming days.

