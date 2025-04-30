FPIs bet on limited Nifty movement amid simmering India-Pakistan tensions
SummaryFPIs are positioning for muted volatility on the Nifty 50 after a 12% rally, executing a complex options strategy to profit within a tight range. Despite geopolitical risks, analysts expect the market to consolidate as tensions simmer.
After a sharp 12% rally in under two weeks, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are positioning for a period of limited market movement. On Tuesday, they executed a complex options strategy, known as ‘iron butterfly’, suggesting they expect the Nifty 50 to remain range-bound between 24,100 and 24,900—just 1.6% on either side of the 24,500 level—through May.