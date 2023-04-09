FPIs buy ₹3,747 cr equities in first week of FY24, last quarter results of FY23 to influence flows ahead2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 01:13 PM IST
- As per NSDL data, FPIs bought ₹3,747 crore in the equities so far in April, while they were net sellers in other market-related instruments.
- FPIs sold ₹1,667 crore in debt, meanwhile, outflows of ₹400 crore and ₹8 crore was recorded in debt-VRR and hybrid instruments.
The start of FY24 seems chirpy for Indian equities with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) becoming net buyers. FPIs have pumped in ₹3,747 crore in equity shares between April 3rd to April 6th. A host of key factors has driven bulls on both Sensex and Nifty 50 during this week.
