The start of FY24 seems chirpy for Indian equities with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) becoming net buyers. FPIs have pumped in ₹3,747 crore in equity shares between April 3rd to April 6th. A host of key factors has driven bulls on both Sensex and Nifty 50 during this week.

Between April 3rd to 6th, Sensex rallied by at least 841.5 points or 1.4%, while 50-scrip benchmark Nifty also advanced by more than 239 points or 1.4%. Driving factors for the market were positive monthly auto sales data, higher-than-expected PMI manufacturing data, strong quarterly bank and NBFC numbers, windfall tax reduction, and a surprising pause in a rate hike by RBI

As per NSDL data, FPIs bought ₹3,747 crore in the equities so far in April, while they were net sellers in other market-related instruments.

FPIs sold ₹1,667 crore in debt, meanwhile, outflows of ₹400 crore and ₹8 crore was recorded in debt-VRR and hybrid instruments.

Overall, in the Indian market, FPIs are net buyers with an inflow of ₹1,671 crore driven by strong buying in the equities.

In March 2023, FPIs were also net buyers in Indian stocks with an inflow of ₹7,936 crore. While they were net sellers in February and January to the tune of ₹5,294 crore and ₹28,852 crore respectively.

According to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, FPI investment is showing a positive trend. FPIs were continuous buyers during the last 6 trading days having invested ₹4738 crore. The basic reason for the change in FPI stance is the declining dollar index and falling bond yields in the US. Also, the rupee has been appreciating in recent days from around ₹82.75 to 81.74 now.

Vijayakumar believes that this "trend is likely to gather momentum."

He added, "FPIs have turned buyers in automobiles, financial services, capital goods, power, and metals and mining. They have been selling in IT. The phase of sustained FPI selling appears to be over. Also, Indian valuations have turned reasonable now."

Going ahead, Vijayakumar believes that the "Q4 results season starting April 14th will influence FPI inflows. More money is likely to flow into financials, capital goods, and autos and auto components."

He revealed that since FPI started in 1993, this is the first time FPIs sold consecutively for two financial years. They sold equity worth ₹1,40,010 crore in FY22 and ₹37,632 crore in FY23.

Geojit's expert believes this selling trend of FY22 and FY23 will likely reverse in the current fiscal.

He said, "This is likely to reverse in FY24 since India has the best growth potential in FY24. Even though Indian valuations are relatively expensive, they have turned reasonable now and in tune with the long-term premium enjoyed by India."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.