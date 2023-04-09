According to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, FPI investment is showing a positive trend. FPIs were continuous buyers during the last 6 trading days having invested ₹4738 crore. The basic reason for the change in FPI stance is the declining dollar index and falling bond yields in the US. Also, the rupee has been appreciating in recent days from around ₹82.75 to 81.74 now.