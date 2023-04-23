FPIs buy ₹8,643 cr worth equities in Apr so far; HDFC twins, Tata Motors, ITC among top picks3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 07:08 PM IST
- Year-to-date, FPIs are net sellers with an outflow of ₹17,567 crore in Indian equities. They sold heavily in January to ₹28,852 crore followed by an outflow of ₹5,294 crore in February. As of now, in 2023, FPIs are only buyers in March and mostly will end April on a positive note as well.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remain as net buyers in Indian equities so far in April month. Till April 21st, the foreign investors' inflow stood at ₹8,643 crore. Financial stocks have seen heavy flow from FPIs as Q4 earnings take centre stage to drive the trend of the market.
