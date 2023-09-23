FPIs offload ₹10,164 crore in Indian equities this month; What's in it for domestic investors?4 min read 23 Sep 2023, 04:43 PM IST
FPIs have sold ₹10,164 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹10,100 crore as of September 22, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to be net sellers this month, with a muted performance on D-Street on rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar. FPIs have sold ₹10,164 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹10,100 crore as of September 22, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data.
