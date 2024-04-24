FPIs continue buying cyclicals like capital goods, auto stocks while selling defensives in April
A majority of FPI inflows went into cyclicals and capital-intensive stocks as they continued buying stocks in the power, financials, industrials, autos, telecom, realty sectors, etc. FPIs largely sold defensives, IT and FMCG, for the fortnight ending April 15, NSDL data showed.
The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) infused a little over ₹5,400 crore into the Indian stock market during the first fortnight of April 2024 with their equity portfolio hitting a record high.
