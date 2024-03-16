Active Stocks
FPIs continue buying streak in March, pump ₹40,710 crore in Indian equities; Will the inflows continue?

Nikita Prasad

FPIs have bought ₹40, 710 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹50,471 crore as of March 15, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities

FPIs had invested Rs7,300 crore during July and August. Photo: iStockPremium
FPIs had invested Rs7,300 crore during July and August. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their buying streak in March, turning steady buyers in Indian markets.

FPIs have bought 40, 710 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at 50,471 crore as of March 15, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 16 Mar 2024, 06:13 PM IST
