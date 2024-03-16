Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their buying streak in March, turning steady buyers in Indian markets.
FPIs have bought ₹40, 710 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹50,471 crore as of March 15, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.