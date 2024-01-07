FPIs continue investing spree, infuse ₹4,773 crore in first week of January; Details here
In December, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) exhibited significant interest in financial services and information technology sectors.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their robust investment activity into the initial week of January, injecting ₹4,773 crore into Indian equities, as reported by NSDL data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started