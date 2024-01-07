 FPIs continue investing spree, infuse ₹4,773 crore in first week of January; Details here | Mint
FPIs continue investing spree, infuse ₹4,773 crore in first week of January; Details here

 Vaamanaa Sethi

In December, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) exhibited significant interest in financial services and information technology sectors.

FPIs invested over ₹4,773 crore into Indian equities in the first week of Jan 2024. Photo: iStockPremium
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their robust investment activity into the initial week of January, injecting 4,773 crore into Indian equities, as reported by NSDL data.

In December, the domestic equity markets experienced a surge fueled by substantial inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who infused an impressive 66,134 crore during the month. The Nifty concluded the preceding month with a nearly 8% increase.

Also read: Market ahead: Q3 results, Red Sea crisis, inflation, FII activity among key market triggers to watch next week

"The sharp up move in the market in December coincided with the surge in FPI inflows during the month which stood at 58372 crores. Including the investment through the primary market and others, the December FPI inflows stood at 66134 crores. The last two months of 2023 has witnessed big investment by FPIs thanks to the sharp decline in US bond yields and declining dollar. FPI inflows which were negative in the 3 months before December have sharply turned positive in December. The total FPI flows for 2023 stood at 171106 crores. In December, FPIs were big buyers in financial services and also in IT. FPIs also bought in sectors like autos, capital goods, oil and gas and telecom," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

In December, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) exhibited significant interest in financial services and information technology sectors. Additionally, they diversified their investments across sectors such as automobiles, capital goods, oil & gas, and telecom, as highlighted by Vijaykumar.

Also read: MCap of 6 leading firms in top 10 sees 57,408 crore dip; TCS, HDFC Bank worst hit

Explaining the noteworthy investment trend in the final two months of 2023, the Geojit analyst attributed it to a substantial decline in US bond yields and a weakened dollar. He pointed out that FPI inflows, which had been negative in the three months leading up to December, experienced a remarkable shift to positive territory in the last month.

According to StockEdge, foreign portfolio investors made net purchases of Indian equities, encompassing both primary and secondary markets, amounting to 1.77 lakh crore in 2023. This marked the highest-ever inflow from FPIs in history, in terms of the Indian rupee.

Also read: IPOs next week: One mainboard, 3 SME public issues and one listing to keep primary market busy

“Since 2024 is expected to witness further declines in U.S. interest rates, FPIs are likely to increase their purchases in 2024 too, particularly in the early months of 2024 in the run up to the General elections. FPI inflows into debt will also see acceleration in 2024. FPI inflows can help accelerate the uptrend in the main benchmark indices since the bulk of the FPI flows will be into large-caps," Vijaykumar added.

In December alone, nearly a third of the total inflows was recorded, marking the highest monthly influx in 2023. Anticipated is a surge in foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows into debt instruments throughout 2024.

 

Published: 07 Jan 2024, 01:21 PM IST
