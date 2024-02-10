FPIs continue January's selling streak, offload ₹3,075 crore in Indian equities; buy ₹15,094 crore in debt markets
FPIs have sold ₹3,075 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹12,590 crore as of February 9, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) started February on a positive note but took a U-turn on global cues and continued January's selling streak in Indian markets. FPIs turned massive sellers in January 2024 snapping their buying streak as investments saw a sharp uptick in December 2023 after they reversed their three-month selling streak in November 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started