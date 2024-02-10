Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPIs continue January's selling streak, offload 3,075 crore in Indian equities; buy 15,094 crore in debt markets

FPIs continue January's selling streak, offload 3,075 crore in Indian equities; buy 15,094 crore in debt markets

Nikita Prasad

  • FPIs have sold 3,075 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at 12,590 crore as of February 9, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities

FPIs continued January's selling streak. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) started February on a positive note but took a U-turn on global cues and continued January's selling streak in Indian markets. FPIs turned massive sellers in January 2024 snapping their buying streak as investments saw a sharp uptick in December 2023 after they reversed their three-month selling streak in November 2023.

FPIs have sold 3,075 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at 12,590 crore as of February 9, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.

"The FPI investment trend of selling in equity and buying in debt witnessed in January is continuing in February. Through February 9, FPIs had sold equity for 3,074 crore and bought debt worth 15,093 crore. This takes the total equity selling in 2024, so far, to 28,818 crore and debt buying to 34,930 crore,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were buyers for three out of five sessions last week with a total divestment of crore, while domestic institutional investors also bought for three sessions with a total investment of crore, according to stock exchange data.

more to come

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.